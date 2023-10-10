Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, NoBroker | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

Keynote Address by Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, NoBroker

Topic: Bottlenecks and Challenges Indian Startups Face in their Journey

Key Highlights:

[1] Finding an idea is just the start mark but finding the right idea and turning it into the right product for the market is when you actually begin.

[2] The scale of the brokerage market in India is over 100 crores. With NoBroker we tried to disrupt the brokerage market and provide people with better properties without any

brokerage.

[3] We have a strong ML based algorithm to ensure that there are no brokers on our website.

[4] Out of my experience, I believe we should have a Co-founder as startup journey is not a cake walk and we need to have supportive and smart people to keep the company up, especially during the tough times.

[5] We launched a society management app a few years back. During the lockdown our business slowed down but a sudden demand was there for our society management services and that’s where we picked up again.

