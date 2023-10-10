Accelerating Business Growth with MoEngage: Join the #GROWTH Summit Delhi 2023

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ZtWEIN

In today’s fast-paced digital age, businesses are always on the lookout for innovative ways to

stay ahead of the competition and sustain long-term growth. #GROWTH Summit Delhi by

MoEngage comes as a breath of fresh air, offering real-life strategies and practical insights to drive customer engagement, increase retention, and promote brand loyalty. Scheduled for October 12, 2023, at The Oberoi in Gurgaon, the #GROWTH Summit is a must-attend event for digital marketing professionals, growth leaders, product managers, and professionals looking to gain valuable insights and knowledge and stay ahead of their game.

The summit aims to provide a platform to learn from the experiences of successful thought

leaders and share insights on growing lifetime value through customer engagement, customer experience, meaningful retention, and loyalty. It covers various topics relevant to businesses of all sizes and across all sectors.

Why Attend #GROWTH Summit Delhi?

1. Expert Speakers and Compelling Insights

One of the most significant highlights of the #GROWTH Summit is the caliber of speakers and industry leaders in attendance. The event features the best-in-class speakers who have

achieved success in all aspects of growth and marketing, including:

● Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Vice Chairman, Info Edge Group

● Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer – Domino’s, Jubilant FoodWorks

● Neeraj Katariya, Chief Digital Officer and Head – eCommerce & Marketplace Strategy,

DLF Brands

● Saurabh Srivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, foundit (formerly Monster.com)

● Shweta Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Growth, Freecharge

● Manan Bajoria, Group VP – Growth Marketing, ixigo

● Pallavi Singh, Head – Digital & Customer Services, Vida World (Hero MotoCorp)

And many more

These speakers will share their invaluable insights and firsthand experiences as thought

leaders, providing unique insight into growth and marketing trends. They will share their

strategies for growth and provide critical insights into customer engagement, experience, retention, and loyalty. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and network with some of the best minds in the industry.

2. Networking Opportunities and Interactive Sessions

The #GROWTH Summit provides attendees with an opportunity to connect and network with peers, thought leaders, and industry experts. The summit provides a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, build relationships, and learn from each other. The event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to:

– Connect with other like-minded professionals in their industry

– Network with industry experts and leaders

– Learn from real-life use cases

In addition to informative insights and engaging talks, the #GROWTH Summit has interactive sessions that provide opportunities to learn from industry experts and network with peers.

Attending these sessions can be a game-changer for attendees looking to broaden their

perspectives and learn from the best.

3. Valuable Takeaways and Insights

The #GROWTH Summit aims to provide attendees with practical insights and strategies to

achieve long-term growth and success. Attendees will gain insights into new trends and

technological advancements that would shape the future of the marketing industry. The

takeaways from this event will help attendees develop their growth and marketing strategies, inspire innovative thinking, and offer a unique perspective on customer engagement, retention, and loyalty.

The #GROWTH Summit Delhi created by MoEngage creates the opportunity for attendees to learn about the most current and relevant growth marketing strategies by showcasing the best in the industry. Attendees can learn from real-life case studies, engage in interactive sessions, and network with peers and industry experts for greater opportunities. The #GROWTH Summit Delhi fosters innovation and creativity, inspiring marketers and growth hackers to rise to the challenges of the

Preview of Previous Edition of #GROWTH Summit by MoEngage:

Mumbai #GROWTH Mixer:

Actionable Insights from HPCL, Tanishq, Disney+ Hotstar & more: #GROWTH Mixer Mumbai at a Glance Bangalore #GROWTH SUMMIT

Bangalore:

Actionable Strategies from Jio, Tata, Flipkart, and More: #GROWTH Summit Bengaluru 2023 at a Glance!

Last year’s #GROWTH Summit Delhi:

#GROWTH Summit Delhi 2022 | Aftermovie