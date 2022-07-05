Technology Senate 2022 Awards Ceremony – Day 2
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
Technology Senate 2022 Awards Ceremony Winners (Day 2):
Award Category: Cloud
+ Jeena & Company
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd, a Nirma Group company
+ G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital
+ Sir Gangaram Hospital
Award Category: Enterprise Mobility
+ JSW Cement
+ Jagran Prakashan
Award Category: Enteprise Security
+ Abbott India Ltd
+ ASK Investment Managers
+ Aditya Birla Health Insurance
+ Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
+ Shriram Capital Ltd
Award Category: Internet of Things (IoT)
+ HIL Ltd.
Award Category: Blockchain
+ IKS Health