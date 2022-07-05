Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Debojit Maitra, CISO, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. | Technology Senate

Debojit Maitra, CISO, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. | Technology Senate

Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 8

In this video:
Debojit Maitra, CISO, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Topic: Mitigating Security Risks with Zero-Trust Approach

Key Highlights:
1. Authentication, verification, policy and enforcement are key components in a Zero Trust network
2. Rising number of access points, mobile devices and the Cloud are posing challenges by rapid digitisation
3. Perimeter security concept will fade out with the growing Hybrid Environment
4. Users, Devices, Network, application, analytics and automation are 6 Key elements of Zero trust
5. Password-less authentication is a new security posture

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image