Debojit Maitra, CISO, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Debojit Maitra, CISO, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.
Topic: Mitigating Security Risks with Zero-Trust Approach
Key Highlights:
1. Authentication, verification, policy and enforcement are key components in a Zero Trust network
2. Rising number of access points, mobile devices and the Cloud are posing challenges by rapid digitisation
3. Perimeter security concept will fade out with the growing Hybrid Environment
4. Users, Devices, Network, application, analytics and automation are 6 Key elements of Zero trust
5. Password-less authentication is a new security posture