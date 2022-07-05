Panel Discussion: ‘Emerging Tech Showcase: India’s most exciting Startup Companies present unique solutions to the industry’s most common problems’ | Technology Senate

+ Jayant Chauhan, CTO, Mamaearth

+ Arvind Jayaprakash, Sr VP – Technology, InMobi

+ Tridib Mukherjee, VP, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Games24x7

+ Himanshu Verma, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Licious

+ Sachin Mane, VP – Technology, ElasticRun

+ Naveen Bysani, Product Lead – App Experience, Udaan B2B

Topic: Emerging Tech Showcase: India’s most exciting Startup Companies present unique solutions to the industry’s most common problems

Key Highlights:

1. We are trying to build a hands-off-the-wheel operating system for businesses: Himanshu Verma, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Licious

2. The act of selection is a painful process, as there are lot of options: Arvind Jayaprakash, Sr VP – Technology, InMobi

3. We have risk calculations management and different technology practices for our partners to minimise the business risk: Sachin Mane, VP, Technology, ElasticRun

4. Understanding consumer behavior is the key to innovate: Tridib Mukherjee, VP, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Games24x7

5. Data is the key to understanding user behaviour: Tridib Mukherjee, VP, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Games24x7

6. We are working hard to make platform inclusive and see tech as a vision: Jayant Chauhan, CTO, Mamaearth

7. Design your product so you can capture the customer preferences without running AI & ML: Naveen Bysani, Product Lead – App Experience, Udaan B2B

8. Every technology head should speak business language while building the product: A Shiju Rawther, Head – IT, SBI Mutual Fund