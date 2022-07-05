Fireside Chat with Abhijit Bhalerao, CIO, Nuvoco Vistas Corp (A Nirma Group Company) | Technology Senate

In this video:

Fireside Chat with Abhijit Bhalerao, CIO, Nuvoco Vistas Corp (A Nirma Group Company) & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

1. We offer high premium manufacturing and sale of cement and ready mixes

2. We have recently acquired Emami Cements

3. Cloud has proved to be more flexible than on-premise facility

4. We had 5 data centers, which we later consolidated into just one

5. We are working on network optimization

6. There is a need to channelize collective energy into achieving a common goal