Fireside Chat with Abhijit Bhalerao, CIO, Nuvoco Vistas Corp (A Nirma Group Company) | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Fireside Chat with Abhijit Bhalerao, CIO, Nuvoco Vistas Corp (A Nirma Group Company) & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
1. We offer high premium manufacturing and sale of cement and ready mixes
2. We have recently acquired Emami Cements
3. Cloud has proved to be more flexible than on-premise facility
4. We had 5 data centers, which we later consolidated into just one
5. We are working on network optimization
6. There is a need to channelize collective energy into achieving a common goal