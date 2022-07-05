Kaushal Kumar Singh, National Business Manager – Collaboration, South Asia, Jabra | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Kaushal Kumar Singh, National Business Manager – Collaboration, South Asia, Jabra
Topic: Rebuilding ourselves for the hybrid era
Key Highlights:
1. Devices need to be modified as per the current times
2. We have 3 endpoint solutions; 2 in audio and 1 in video
3. Jabra is the first company to develop medical-grade, professional-grade and consumer-grade products
4. Jabra is a part of GN networks, the pioneer in connecting North Europe to China
5. Jabra is the first product to cover a 180-degree field of view