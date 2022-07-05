Viral Davda, CTO, NCDEX | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Viral Davda, CTO, NCDEX
Topic: Our Experience of moving a Live Data Center
Key Highlights:
1. The recent fire incident in the office forced us to shift our data centre
2. Abrupt shutting of commodity exchange invoked our BCP in the middle of the road
3. Operations resumed from our DR site within 4 hours
4. We partnered with Yotta Infrastructure solution for business continuity
5. We consulted our physical servers reduced from 209 to 120
6. Parallel set-up for critical infra
7. We prepared a failover plan before the live data center