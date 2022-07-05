Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Pranav Katiyar, Inside Sales Executive, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd | Technology Senate

In this video:

Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Pranav Katiyar, Inside Sales Executive, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd

Topic: Employee Service Transformation for The Future of Work with “Workelevate”

Key Highlights:

1. We help the government in managing the Covin app

2. Workplace services are pivoting from SLAs to XLAs are changing now

3. Workelevate platform is a delivery model for the future of work

4. Cost, retention and productivity of employee challenges can be addressed through our platform

5. Grasim and Max health are recent customers on board