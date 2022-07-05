Puneet Dhar, National Product Manager, Crestron India | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
In this video:
Puneet Dhar, National Product Manager, Crestron India
Topic: Digital Workplace: Stepping into the future
Key Highlights:
1. Technology has changed the way we interact and work
2. Hybrid work requires equal experiences for all participants regardless of physical location
3. Technology at the workplaces has increased placing additional strain on IT
4. Standardized spaces and experiences can be replicated, making it easy to add, change and support spaces
5. One must focus on creating purpose-built devices to maximize the experience in every space