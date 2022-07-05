Ekhlaque Bari, CIO, Jubilant Foodworks | Technology Senate

In this video:

Ekhlaque Bari, CIO, Jubilant Foodworks

Topic: How can Technology Help in Reinventing Business Operating Models

Key Highlights:

1. Enterprises use technology like a drunkard uses a lamp post – more for support than enlightenment

2. Do not build platforms from scratch

3. Use platforms to build and move fast and innovate at will

4. Look at your business model and look at where you can look at partnering with organizations who own assets – you do not need to own assets. AWS, Uber, Airbnb are prime examples

5. Most large companies don’t own any tangible assets, they have only platforms

6. Use new technologies like bots, robots and drones who can do the same work

7. Look at what the world’s best do to improve their business. AI is a good technology for making this happen

8. AI-driven nudges can transform organizations