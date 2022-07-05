Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Ekhlaque Bari, CIO, Jubilant Foodworks | Technology Senate

Ekhlaque Bari, CIO, Jubilant Foodworks | Technology Senate

Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 10

In this video:
Ekhlaque Bari, CIO, Jubilant Foodworks

Topic: How can Technology Help in Reinventing Business Operating Models

Key Highlights:
1. Enterprises use technology like a drunkard uses a lamp post – more for support than enlightenment
2. Do not build platforms from scratch
3. Use platforms to build and move fast and innovate at will
4. Look at your business model and look at where you can look at partnering with organizations who own assets – you do not need to own assets. AWS, Uber, Airbnb are prime examples
5. Most large companies don’t own any tangible assets, they have only platforms
6. Use new technologies like bots, robots and drones who can do the same work
7. Look at what the world’s best do to improve their business. AI is a good technology for making this happen
8. AI-driven nudges can transform organizations

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image