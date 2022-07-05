Varun Dandona, Head Enterprise Sales, Adobe India | Technology Senate
Technology Senate 2022 | 24th June 2022 | Hyatt Regency, Pune
Topic: Tales of Panchatantra in Customer Experience
Key Highlights:
1. Customer experience management is built on five key pillars
2. Relating tales of Panchatantra while building customer experience management
3. Leverage real-time data for decision-making and running different marketing campaigns
4. Engagement with customers; be it new or old is essential, not just sells
5. Personalisation and context-driven experience will help in scaling the customer experience
6. Data-driven operating model is critical for customer retention