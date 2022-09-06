Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India
Topic: How is India taking advantage of technology to create next generation e-Governance services
Key Highlights:
+ Streaming content has overtaken the TV content today. This shows that there is a huge tectonic shift talking place across the world
+ Our Fintech industry is today 3rd after UK & US. In the coming days we are about to witness rise in investments in the industry
+ Investments in Fintech industry have risen by 200% between 2015-2021
+ Because of IT developments, Co2 emissions have reduced significantly. Also, IT has been the backbone in strengthening our cities’ development and governance
+ The adoption and implementation of better technologies have also improved the tax filing process in the country. It is now more citizen-centric
+ Today we have seen how emerging technologies like AI, ML, Cloud, etc. have made our cities more connected, citizen-centric, resilient, and smart