Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India

Topic: How is India taking advantage of technology to create next generation e-Governance services

Key Highlights:

+ ‌Streaming content has overtaken the TV content today. This shows that there is a huge tectonic shift talking place across the world

+ ‌Our Fintech industry is today 3rd after UK & US. In the coming days we are about to witness rise in investments in the industry

+ ‌Investments in Fintech industry have risen by 200% between 2015-2021

+ ‌Because of IT developments, Co2 emissions have reduced significantly. Also, IT has been the backbone in strengthening our cities’ development and governance

+ ‌The adoption and implementation of better technologies have also improved the tax filing process in the country. It is now more citizen-centric

+ ‌Today we have seen how emerging technologies like AI, ML, Cloud, etc. have made our cities more connected, citizen-centric, resilient, and smart