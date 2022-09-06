Special Address by Sanjay Kumar Das, Jt Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Key Highlights:
+ We need to be extra careful while sharing our identity with people
+ India is ranked 3rd in the world, in the number of Data Breaches
+ We need to start thinking about anonymous data lake
+ Public transactional data is the lifeline for affordable public service delivery
+ Rights, Asset and Responsibility are key elements of Democracy in Data Governance