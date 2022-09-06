Special Address by Sanjay Kumar Das, Jt Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Special Address by Sanjay Kumar Das, Jt Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal

Key Highlights:

+ We need to be extra careful while sharing our identity with people

+ India is ranked 3rd in the world, in the number of Data Breaches

+ We need to start thinking about anonymous data lake

+ Public transactional data is the lifeline for affordable public service delivery

+ Rights, Asset and Responsibility are key elements of Democracy in Data Governance