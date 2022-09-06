Keynote Address by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Keynote Address by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India

Topic: Lessons from Creating Highly Scalable and World Class e-Governance Platforms

Key Highlights:

+ UPI and Aadhaar are the greatest Digital Initiatives of our Country

+ Janadhan, Aadhaar and Mobile became a great Trinity

+ World is learning from the great experiments of our country

+ Technology has to be inclusive, interoperable, and scalable. Co-WIN is one such great platform. Frugality is another important component. Also, technology should be open source

+ Every Identity is form of an eligibility

+ Privacy is an important issue, and every software should respect it

+ I always believe that Technology may not solve India’s all problems, but technology can solve many problems

+ West Bengal is leading the health facility registration