Keynote Address by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Topic: Lessons from Creating Highly Scalable and World Class e-Governance Platforms
Key Highlights:
+ UPI and Aadhaar are the greatest Digital Initiatives of our Country
+ Janadhan, Aadhaar and Mobile became a great Trinity
+ World is learning from the great experiments of our country
+ Technology has to be inclusive, interoperable, and scalable. Co-WIN is one such great platform. Frugality is another important component. Also, technology should be open source
+ Every Identity is form of an eligibility
+ Privacy is an important issue, and every software should respect it
+ I always believe that Technology may not solve India’s all problems, but technology can solve many problems
+ West Bengal is leading the health facility registration