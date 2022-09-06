Panel Discussion on ‘Building Digital-Ready Citizen Services’ | Technology Sabha 2022

Panelists in this video:

+ Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies & Officer on Special Duty (ITE & C Department, Telangana)

+ Yogesh Khakre, Company Secretary & COO, B – NeST Incubation Centre, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation, Government of Madhya Pradesh

+ Dr. Abhishek Roy, Head- SeMT, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms & e-Gov, Government of West Bengal

+ Arup Banerjee, State Head & AVP, CSC Scheme, Ministry of Electronics & IT at CSC SPV, Ministry of Electronics & IT

Key Highlights:

Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies & Officer on Special Duty (ITE & C Department), Telangana:

+ We’re implementing smart tech like AI-based collision detector that raises alerts to drivers when a collision is about to happen

+ ‌Also, we’re implementing facial integration to further strengthen our security system

Yogesh Khakre, Company Secretary & COO, B – NeST Incubation Centre, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation, Government of Madhya Pradesh:

+ All the digital products and platforms have one thing in common to improvise user experience with the help of technology

+ ‌Key characteristics of a digital platform is transparency, efficiency, coupled with personalised tailor-made solutions as per the need and expectations of the citizens

Dr. Abhishek Roy, Head- SeMT, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms & e-Gov, Government of West Bengal:

+ Today we are leveraging technology to safeguard our roads using smart cameras with e-pos. So today if someone crosses a signal, by the time he reaches the next signal he’ll get an sms with a challan

+ ‌We’re also using WhatsApp to reach out to most citizens. People can now avail certain services through WhatsApp. During the Covid vaccination drive, we leveraged WhatsApp’s chatbot to help people know the details on the vaccination drive and get their certificates after vaccination

Arup Banerjee, State Head & AVP, CSC Scheme, Ministry of Electronics & IT at CSC SPV, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India:

+ Today what we need is interoperability of services to accelerate e-Governance in the country