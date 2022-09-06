Special Address by Dr Sandeep Goyal, Additional Project Director, M.P. State Electronics Development Corporation, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Special Address by Dr Sandeep Goyal, Additional Project Director, M.P. State Electronics Development Corporation, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Key Highlights:

+ ‌We’re using AI & ML to improve the agricultural produce and streamline the entire supply chain of the farm products

+ ‌We have Jan Seva portal wherein we offer most of the citizen services online. ‌Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states in terms of e-tender

+ ‌Moreover, we have a works management system that has enabled us to digitise the operations of the works department