Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Gokwik appoints Adit Agrawal as Senior Director, Data Science

Gokwik appoints Adit Agrawal as Senior Director, Data Science

News
By Express Computer
0 29

Gokwik, a leading e-commerce enabler focusing predominantly on building full stack enablement solutions for e-commerce brands announced the appointment of Adit Agrawal as Senior Director, Data Science.

Adit joins GoKwik from Microsoft’s cloud data science team, where he led the development of customer risk models and marketplace competitive intelligence.

An IIT-BHU alumni, Adit has also worked with American Express and worked on the industry’s best credit risk and fraud models. He also pioneered the use of natural language processing to leverage customers’ spend sequences for multiple use cases including credit risk and fraud assessment.

At Gokwik, Adit will be leading the data science team to build machine learning capabilities for several use cases aligned with Gokwik’s vision.

His key responsibility would be to analyze and decipher Gokwik’s rich data and create industry best models that will help solve various problems for the sellers and enhance the shopping experience for their end customers. He is also looking to expand his team and hire more talent in the data science domain.

On joining GoKwik, Adit said that “E-Commerce will continue to gain an increasing share of the growing Indian retail market. GoKwik will help accelerate that journey by delivering value for e-commerce customers, merchants and marketplaces. In a very short period of time, Gokwik has proven its value in the ecosystem by developing innovative products powered by its machine learning prowess. With this role at Gokwik, I am excited to work on expanding machine learning capabilities by focusing on how best our rich network data can be leveraged.”

On the appointment, Chirag Taneja, Cofounder GoKwik said,” “ Data science is one of the most critical verticals in the e-commerce industry as it helps businesses make some important decisions based on the data analysis that can boost their profits. We are extremely delighted to have Adit on board who has dealt with tonnes of data at his previous organisations and can implement those learnings at GoKwik.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image