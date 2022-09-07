Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education & Research Network (ERNET), MeitY, Government of India | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education & Research Network (ERNET), MeitY, Government of India
Topic: Ways to Bridge Digital Divide in Education Field
Key Highlights:
+ To address the issue of lack of teachers in rural areas or compromised quality of education, digital education platforms can be leveraged to plug the gaps
+ Digital divide in education needs to be bridged to improve students’ performance, develop competitive edge, make learning more convenient, and enhance the students’ learning experience
+ We have connected over 300 colleges with ‘eduroam’ which is a secure worldwide roaming access service
+ We are providing skill training in emerging technologies and we have multiple training centres
+ We are providing WiFi and LAN-based services in college and university campuses