Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education & Research Network (ERNET), MeitY, Government of India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education & Research Network (ERNET), MeitY, Government of India

Topic: Ways to Bridge Digital Divide in Education Field

Key Highlights:

+ ‌To address the issue of lack of teachers in rural areas or compromised quality of education, digital education platforms can be leveraged to plug the gaps

+ ‌Digital divide in education needs to be bridged to improve students’ performance, develop competitive edge, make learning more convenient, and enhance the students’ learning experience

+ We have connected over 300 colleges with ‘eduroam’ which is a secure worldwide roaming access service

+ ‌We are providing skill training in emerging technologies and we have multiple training centres

+ ‌We are providing WiFi and LAN-based services in college and university campuses