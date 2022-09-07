Govind Singh Chauhan, Executive Director – Business Development, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Govind Singh Chauhan, Executive Director – Business Development, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
Topic: Adoption of Emerging Technologies in e-Governance
Key Highlights:
+ We use Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tools to manage high-volume repetitive tasks
+ The RPA saves human effort, improves efficiency and cuts down human error
+ We offer IoT-based solutions like ‘Gandhved’ a solution that detects odour. This solution is built for keeping public toilets clean
+ We are heavily focussed to improve urban services and we have tied up with multiple municipal bodies and smart cities