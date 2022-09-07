Rakesh Maheshwari, Sr Director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Rakesh Maheshwari, Sr Director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Topic: Requirements for compliance to the IT Act and related laws by Government Departments

Key Highlights:

+ ‌The SPDI Rule, 2011 contains privacy policy that address – type of personal or sensitive personal data, retention period, details of disclosure to third party, precautions taken by organisations to protect data

+ ‌With DP Bill, 2021, the scope of personal data and its protection requirements significantly expanded

+ ‌As per the DP Bill, 2021, the government organisations will become data fiduciaries and data processor and will have to fulfill obligation as defined for them

+ ‌Those Government organisations looking to promote their accounts must use separate machines for linking the posts from their official accounts otherwise the account could get blocked