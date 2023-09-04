In this video:

Yuvraj Pradhan, Director Solutions Engineering, APJ, SonicWall

Topic: Securing the Modern Digital Landscape

Key Highlights:

[1] With rapid digitalization, we really need to look at how we ensure that we have effective security infrastructure in place. Just safeguarding is not important but also to raise an alert in case an attack occurs.

[2] Looking at global attack trends, we see that intrusion attempts, cryptojacking attacks, encrypted attacks, and IoT malware have increased significantly.

[3] Meanwhile, ransomware attacks and malware attacks have decreased by 41% and 2% respectively.

[4] For effective cybersecurity we first need to have complete visibility, well aware of the accesses, and ability to quickly respond to an attack

[5] Sonicwall provides boundless security, hybrid architecture, threat intelligence and research, and unified management platform.