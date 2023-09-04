In this video:

Kalpesh Shah, Vice President Pre-sales, ABM Knowledgeware Limited

Topic: Data-Driven Governance

Key Highlights:

[1] Data driven governance helps in proactive decision making, effective resource allocation, real-time monitoring, and performance monitoring.

[2] Through data driven governance citizen services can be improved big time. From auto renewal of permissions or licenses based on relevant data, proactive citizen services, and more.

[3] Utilising data driven decisions in large infrastructure projects can help the government authorities to effectively monitor projects and take actions accordingly. This will help in improving efficiency and also reduce costs

[4] Further, effective data analysis can be helpful for authorities in estimating future needs of water, electricity, sewerage, transportation, etc.