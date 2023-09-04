In this video:

Sanjay Sohani, DDG, UIDAI – RO DELHI

Topic: Aadhaar – Empowering Identity and Beyond

Key Highlights:

[1] Aadhaar has helped to achieve socio-economic equity.

[2] We collect minimal resident data. Also, we have one-way linkages therefore the security and privacy of the citizens data is ensured.

[3] UIDAI partner ecosystem is a successful example of effective public private partnership.

[4] We have requested citizens that once they complete 10 years they must update their address to ensure the database is updated and the identity cannot be misused.

[5] Recently, we have launched AL and ML based application to check liveness of the person to ensure no fraudulent transactions are taking place