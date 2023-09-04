Sanjay Sohani, DDG, UIDAI – RO DELHI
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 26th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur
In this video:
Topic: Aadhaar – Empowering Identity and Beyond
Key Highlights:
[1] Aadhaar has helped to achieve socio-economic equity.
[2] We collect minimal resident data. Also, we have one-way linkages therefore the security and privacy of the citizens data is ensured.
[3] UIDAI partner ecosystem is a successful example of effective public private partnership.
[4] We have requested citizens that once they complete 10 years they must update their address to ensure the database is updated and the identity cannot be misused.
[5] Recently, we have launched AL and ML based application to check liveness of the person to ensure no fraudulent transactions are taking place