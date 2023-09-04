Arif Khan, CEO, Coredge
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 26th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur
In this video:
Arif Khan, CEO, Coredge
Topic: Empowering Data Governance and Security in Sovereign Cloud-Balancing Data Sovereignty and Technological Innovation
Key Highlights:
[1] Today technology is an integral part of geopolitics and it is being actively used to leave a mark on the world stage through multiple developments.
[2] We need to ask this question, “Is technology actually an enabler or is it turning into an uncontrollable authority?”
[3] Access to internet and UPI are the two massive technology-led transformations that we have seen yet