In this video:

Arif Khan, CEO, Coredge

Topic: Empowering Data Governance and Security in Sovereign Cloud-Balancing Data Sovereignty and Technological Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] Today technology is an integral part of geopolitics and it is being actively used to leave a mark on the world stage through multiple developments.

[2] We need to ask this question, “Is technology actually an enabler or is it turning into an uncontrollable authority?”

[3] Access to internet and UPI are the two massive technology-led transformations that we have seen yet