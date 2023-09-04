Express Computer

Panel Discussion: From Innovation to Protection: Best Practices to Future Proof Your Enterprise in an Era of Emerging Technologies

Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 26th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur

By Express Computer
Panelists in this video:
+ Dr Yask Sharma, CISO, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
+ Sharat Sahai Mathur, Group General Manager/CCCO of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)
+ Nitin Chadurkar, Executive Director- IT, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd
+ Yajuvendra Kumar, General Manager-IT, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC)
+ Kuldeep Singh, Alt. CISO, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
+ Prakash Chathukutty, General Manager- Data Center, Information Systems, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Moderator: Dr Monisha Oberoi, APAC Security Services Sales Lead, IBM Security Services

Key Highlights:
[1] Dr Yask Sharma, CISO, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL):
+ There’s a need to have private-public-academia partnerships going ahead to have better, relevant, and effective security solutions for future proofing the organisations.

[2] Sharat Sahai Mathur, Group General Manager/CCCO of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS):
+ We need to have a top-down approach to handle the effective management of emerging technologies and the resulting security and other challenges.
+ Indian Railways is developing it’s Enterprise Architecture now. The process of development and governance of the EA itself suggests a structured process to manage the risks of harnessing emerging technologies.

[3] Nitin Chadurkar, Executive Director IT, Mahagenco:
+ We are leveraging technology and we have dashboards and data analytics tools in place for effective monitoring, optimising operations, and improving service delivery.

[4] Kuldeep Singh, Alt. CISO, NTPC Limited:
+ We are building in-house solutions using cloud and emerging technology. We are working together with institutes in partnership.

[5] Prakash Chathukutty, General Manager- Data Center, Information Systems, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL):
+ Security should be throughout the development process so we make the applications more robust and resilient.

