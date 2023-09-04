In this video:

Special Address: Saroj Kumar Tripathy, Joint General Manager, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC)

Topic: Effective e-Governance: Government reaching Citizen

Key Highlights:

[1] The aim that we have is to ensure that no citizens should have the need to visit a government office to avail any service

[2] We have developed a single window platform OdishaOne, as citizens might be unaware of what services are provided by which departments

[3] We take a record of services that citizens are taking from different government departments. Under our Mo Sarkar initiative, government officials randomly call to take feedback from citizens

[4] We’re now going for a project to make citizens aware of their entitlements. Further, we’ve launched Jana Sunai which is a strong mechanism for grievance monitoring

[5] We have a CM’s Dashboard that shows the status of schemes offered by the Government of Odisha