MongoDB collaborates with Alibaba Cloud

MongoDB, Inc. and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced a four-year extension to their strategic global partnership that has seen significant growth since being announced in 2019. MongoDB provides the world’s most popular non-relational database, and through this partnership, customers can easily adopt and consume MongoDB-as-a-service—ApsaraDB for MongoDB—from Alibaba Cloud’s data centers globally. Customers can use ApsaraDB for MongoDB to quickly and easily build modern applications at enterprise scale. The two companies are now collaborating to further integrate MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud services to serve even more customers across industries such as gaming, automotive, and content development globally.

“MongoDB’s partnership with Alibaba Cloud is valuable for our customers for several reasons,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President for Worldwide Partnerships at MongoDB. “We joined a U.S.-based software innovator and one of the most strategic cloud providers in the world to bring MongoDB’s flexible and scalable data model to developers in China. The past three years have produced tremendous innovation for our joint clients, and we look forward to another four years of driving even more customer success.”

Alibaba Cloud works closely with MongoDB’s technical teams to rapidly develop and launch cloud services for its customers. Alibaba Cloud’s ApsaraDB for MongoDB takes advantage of the document data model to provide developers a flexible and highly scalable database to easily build applications and quickly ship new features to meet business demands. Tens of thousands of customers have already taken advantage of ApsaraDB for MongoDB to seamlessly scale and meet massive spikes in demand, including gaming and content production companies like G-bit, Xindong, and Pumpkin Film. In the automotive industry, usage of ApsaraDB for MongoDB on Alibaba Cloud has doubled over the past year due to its flexibility to handle any type of data, scalability to meet demand, and significant reduction in operational costs.

“The three years of cooperation with MongoDB have demonstrated how much customers can benefit when we closely integrate MongoDB’s capabilities with Alibaba Cloud’s cloud-native environment, known as ApsaraDB for MongoDB,” said Dr. Li Feifei, President of Database Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “By using the MongoDB database with Alibaba Cloud’s distinctive features, customers can rapidly innovate and scale their business while reducing costs and increasing efficiency on ApsaraDB for MongoDB.”