IDC-Technology Spotlight-Optimize Application Performance on Public Clouds with Integrated Container Ops

Optimize Application Performance on Public Clouds with Integrated Container Ops

By IBM
Enterprises today are quick to adopt containers for new and existing applications. It’s estimated that by the end of 2021, enterprise customers will run at least 50% of their containerized applications on public cloud container platforms and infrastructure services.

Wondering about the benefits of deploying containerized apps on public cloud infrastructure?
• Build once, deploy anywhere
• Integrate infrastructure and operations
• Enhance developer’s ability to focus on innovation, and more

Read IDC’s “Optimize Application Performance on Public Clouds with Integrated Container Ops” to know more.

IBM
