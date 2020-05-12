Express Computer


Solution Brief-IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud

IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud: Built for high-performance analytics and AI

By IBM
Organizations worldwide use Db2 Warehouse on Cloud to drive their business activities, as part of both hybrid and cloud-native data architectures.

Explore how IBM customers are using DB2 Warehouse on Cloud to
• Modernize data warehouse
• Transform and analyze mobile, web and the Internet of Things (IoT) data
• Consolidate and integrate data silos and data marts
• Bring cloud data to data science

IBM
