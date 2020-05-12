Solution Brief-IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud
IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud: Built for high-performance analytics and AI
Organizations worldwide use Db2 Warehouse on Cloud to drive their business activities, as part of both hybrid and cloud-native data architectures.
Explore how IBM customers are using DB2 Warehouse on Cloud to
• Modernize data warehouse
• Transform and analyze mobile, web and the Internet of Things (IoT) data
• Consolidate and integrate data silos and data marts
• Bring cloud data to data science
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]