Suntec Business Solutions leverages Profit.co to accelerate business performance

Read Article

SunTec, a leading relationship-based pricing and billing company, was using the Balance Scorecard method for achieving its strategic goals. However, as this was based on a manual and labor-intensive process of creating OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) on an excel sheet, it was looking at a more process driven approach.

SunTec reviewed several OKR [Objectives and Key Results] SaaS platforms and chose to partner with Profit.co after a rigorous evaluation. The company’s leadership team opted for this OKR tool given its proven framework to achieve strategic goals. The platform was also chosen by thoroughly evaluating features such as integration, UI/UX experience, external user Rating/Feedback and client engagement approach.

Today, Profit.co’s OKR software is being deployed across all the departments and global teams covering the entire 650 employees at SunTec. The first phase included leadership teams, functional heads and department heads globally. The implementation is now being done in a phased manner with an ROI expected within six months of complete roll out which was started in second quarter of 2020.

Nanda Kumar, CEO of SunTecBusiness Solutions said, “We are glad to move to an OKR platform that enables the entire organization to work towards and achieve our strategic business goal. Profit.co’s consultative approach, responsiveness and customer focused approach were the clear differentiators that served as a deal maker. We also found the software to be user-friendly, intuitive, and customizable.”

“Due to the unprecedented times our clients’ demands are changing requiring us to stay agile. We must continuously iterate our execution and tactics to meet our objectives. We are confident that Profit.co’s OKR platform will help us to implement OKRs and realize our strategic goals, meeting all our needs.”, said Prakash Nair, Vice President & Global Head – HR and Knowledge Management at SunTec Business Solutions. He further added, “An important aspect for an organization is keeping employees aligned with the organizational objectives and goals. OKR is among the best frameworks to achieve this. A visible impact can be seen today in ease of tracking & managing, improved visibility to associates about objective and metrics and better reflection and alignment between objectives. The organization also has improved visibility and transparency of organizational and department goals.”

Senthil Rajagopalan, President& COO, Profit.co said, “We’re happy to partner with SunTec and assist them in moving from a manual to automated tracking of OKRs. We are confident that our platform will help improve efficiency and increase transparency throughout SunTec.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]