Easyrewardz Shopster helps retailers go contactless with enhanced features in Version 2.0!

Read Article

Easyrewardz has launched the upgraded version of its exclusive Covid-19 retail toolkit Shopster that is powered by conversational commerce. The plug-n-play toolkit that has been assisting brands in delivering phygital shopping experiences will now also help brands go contactless with the latest launches – contactless payment, StorePay.live & Digital Receipts.

The customisable solution designed to help businesses stay relevant in times of Covid-19 has been facilitating home shopping experiences and boosting store sales through conversational commerce. The toolkit lets the store staff contact customers and help them make purchases by sending product catalogues and personalised recommendations. It facilitates the completion of the entire sales cycle by enabling stores to receive payments digitally, send digital receipts and ensure timely product delivery.

The updated version will enable brands to create safer in-store shopping experiences through contactless digital payment and e-receipt. ShopsterStorepay.live can get easily integrated with existing billing systems and lets brand accept online payments, part-payments with payment through gift vouchers and points. Brands can also now create and send customized digital receipts with recommendations and offers through SMS/ WhatsApp, hence making the shopping experience more personalized and thoughtful.

To boost store visits in times where social distancing is still recommended, Shopster lets customers schedule appointments at the nearest store. With the latest upgrade, customers can now schedule store-staff assisted or self-serve visits on WhatsApp or WebBot.

“Innovation has always been the core of everything we do at Easyrewardz. Shopster was created with the vision to help retailers engage better with their customers as we all grapple with the pandemic. As shifts in customer behaviour are still unpredictable, we’re working very closely with our client partners and constantly evolving Shopster to help them deliver seamless customer experiences,” said Soumya Chatterjee, CEO, Easyrewardz.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]