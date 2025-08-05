Express Computer

F5 adds AI data leak prevention to its security platform to safeguard AI workloads

0 3

India, August 5, 2025 – F5 has announced major AI-powered upgrades to its Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP), aimed at protecting sensitive enterprise data within AI-driven environments. The latest capabilities include real-time data leakage detection, encrypted traffic inspection, and enhanced protection against unauthorized AI use, also known as Shadow AI.

These new features come at a crucial time when enterprises are accelerating AI adoption while grappling with increased data privacy and compliance risks.

“The core tension in every boardroom today is the race to adopt AI versus the mandate to protect the firm’s data,” said Kunal Anand, Chief Innovation Officer at F5. “We’re eliminating that choice by providing real-time visibility and control over AI interactions to secure sensitive data.”

New Capabilities at a Glance:
F5 AI Gateway Enhancements:
Powered by F5’s recent acquisition of LeakSignal, the AI Gateway now features inline data classification, policy enforcement, and prompt-level protection for large language model (LLM) interactions. Organizations can block, redact, or log sensitive data flowing into and out of AI systems.

Expanded BIG-IP SSL Orchestrator:
Enhanced with AI-focused protections, this solution offers real-time decryption and inspection of encrypted traffic to detect and prevent unapproved AI usage and data leaks across hybrid and multicloud environments. Launch is expected later in 2025.

Compliance Made Simple:
Through centralized dashboards, policy controls, and audit logs, organizations can maintain compliance visibility across all apps, APIs, and AI environments—without compromising performance.

These additions aim to make CISOs and IT leaders enablers of AI innovation, while still maintaining control over data governance and security posture.

A Platform for the AI Era
The F5 ADSP is designed to deliver and secure applications anywhere—on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge. With this update, F5 strengthens its position as the go-to platform for organizations seeking to scale secure AI adoption without compromising on visibility, policy enforcement, or data protection.

