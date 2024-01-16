Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  A playbook for using and deploying Generative AI: Insights from Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG India

A playbook for using and deploying Generative AI: Insights from Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG India

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Generative AIInterviews
By Srikanth RP
0 41

Generative AI has become the cornerstone of innovation, revolutionizing the way businesses operate, make decisions, and interact with data. From semantic search to reasoning-based searches, the landscape has evolved, demanding organizations to navigate this paradigm shift with precision. The stakes are high, and the potential is limitless. It’s not just about adopting cutting-edge technology but orchestrating it strategically to enhance efficiency, drive insights, and transform the very fabric of how we approach problem-solving. At one of our conferences last year, Technology Senate North, we had the pleasure of having a fireside chat with Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG India

As the conversation is extremely relevant for CIOs, we thought of reproducing the key points from the insightful interaction we had with him at the Technology Senate North conference. We believe that the insights shared in the conversation will be extremely beneficial to every organization which is starting on its AI journey. Starting from the critical first steps in adopting generative AI, dissecting the considerations for CIOs, and exploring the nuanced decisions around public and private instances – the insights shared here aim to be a compass for organizations navigating the seas of generative AI, offering practical guidance and foresight into the potential pitfalls and soaring possibilities.

Some edited excerpts:

What should be the starting point for leveraging generative AI? What are some of the recommended key steps, especially for CIOs?
The starting point for any organization delving into generative AI is a crystal-clear business objective. Technology integration should align seamlessly with business goals, whether it’s addressing customer or employee issues or gaining deeper insights from existing data. The second critical aspect involves having the right and relevant data for training AI models. Since AI is learning and unlearning from the data provided, it often hallucinates because of the enormous information. Hence, it is crucial to train large-language models on relevant data. Caution is advised in real-time training to avoid generating false outputs. In essence, a clear business objective, well-defined use cases, and the right data are fundamental are imperative for any successful AI model.

You mentioned the importance of having the right data. Would you advise a private instance, especially for CIOs considering the various options available, such as public cloud services?
Certainly. When adopting new technology, understanding its implications is crucial. Creating a private instance allows customization to specific requirements, avoiding unnecessary complexities and costs. For instance, a school will not hire a Harvard professor to teach a kindergarten class. Similarly, a large-language model is like a Harvard professor, whose immense knowledge may not be of any value to your use case. The decision to opt for a private instance hinges on the level of customization needed. Starting with Microsoft’s Open AI or AWS Bedrock and then further fine-tuning those models to get the desired output is the right approach. Striking a delicate balance between customization and managing associated risks is key. It’s advisable to create a customized instance based on available models, fine-tuning them to respond appropriately to specific organizational needs.

How do you assess if an organization is ready for deploying generative AI models? Are there specific maturity levels or frameworks to consider? Also, what about the required skill sets?
Deploying generative AI involves assessing an organization’s readiness on multiple fronts. A clear understanding of use cases and well-defined objectives is paramount. Whether deploying for process efficiency, analytics, or customer service, objectives must be crystallized. Beyond this, having the right data is critical, and organizations should be acutely aware of potential biases in model responses, particularly in sensitive areas like healthcare. Skill sets, encompassing both technical prowess and domain expertise, play a pivotal role in ensuring accurate training and fine-tuning. Establishing a governance board to monitor usage and address security concerns is indispensable, emphasizing a methodical, step-by-step approach, starting with smaller projects.

Considering the various options available, should organizations use private instances, especially in terms of security and compliance?
When contemplating generative AI adoption, organizations must carefully weigh the pros and cons of utilizing private instances. Understanding the kind of data to feed into models and the anticipated outcomes is crucial. While public services may raise concerns about data leakage, creating a private instance offers a more controlled environment. The choice ultimately rests on specific requirements and the level of customization needed. For example, dealing with legal case laws might necessitate a custom-tailored model on a private instance. Striking a delicate balance between customization and managing associated risks is key.

Can generative AI be applied to enhance security measures?
Indeed, Generative AI stands to significantly bolster cybersecurity efforts by analysing extensive volumes of security-related data. This technology excels in providing insights and correlations between data points, enabling more informed decision-making. Integrating generative AI into Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) playbooks has the potential to elevate security measures by not only identifying threats but also automatically taking actions to mitigate them. While still in its early stages, the promising potential for generative AI to enhance security is evident.

Is generative AI a hype, or does it hold long-term potential?
Generative AI has undeniably generated a considerable level of hype, yet its active adoption across diverse industries suggests a sustained and impactful presence. The continuous evolution and expanding applications of this technology point towards a promising trajectory, indicating that it is more than just a passing trend. While currently experiencing the peak of the hype cycle, generative AI seems poised for a sustained and impactful journey, contributing significantly to ongoing advancements across various sectors.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image