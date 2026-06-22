Can India create a Dubai-like real estate ecosystem using AI?

By Samarth Setia, Founder & CEO, Rezio.ai

The very foundation of Dubai’s real estate success is powered by technology, with AI as the flag-bearer of this amazing transformation.

Dubai’s real estate success is often described through its skyline. But the deeper story is not luxury launches; it is confidence. A buyer from another country can broadly understand the rules, the regulator, the developer, the process and the data trail. That confidence is the real infrastructure. India has the market size to build an even more powerful ecosystem. The sector is moving towards a trillion-dollar scale, demand remains deep, and urbanisation is still in its middle innings. But India should not simply copy Dubai’s buildings. It must adhere to the operating principles: transparency, speed, data-backed decision-making, predictable regulation, and trust.

AI Technology: Foundational Underpinning

Today, the Indian homebuyer does not suffer from a lack of information. The problem is the opposite. There’s too much information, but too little verified truth. Listings are duplicated. Prices are often indicative. Availability changes daily. Buyers speak to multiple brokers and repeat the same requirement. They receive overlapping options and wonder whether better inventory is hidden somewhere else. In many micro-markets, serious listings move through WhatsApp groups, broker networks, or informal circles.

AI in action: Use Cases

AI can move real estate from a listing economy to a verification economy. The first use case is inventory intelligence. AI can read broker messages, PDFs, images, voice notes and spreadsheets. It then offers prospects structured property data such as configuration, location, and price. Interested buyers also get access to rental yield, possession, and payment terms. Further, AI can detect duplicates, stale listings and inconsistent claims. A human broker may know one corridor deeply; AI can scan thousands of micro-signals.

The second use case is buyer intelligence. A good advisor does not just ask for the budget and location. They understand intent: end use or investment, commuting, family needs, rental expectations, and funding readiness. AI can maintain this context and match buyers based on fit, not just filters. This reduces wasted site visits and makes the process more advisory.

The third use case is decision intelligence. Real estate decisions are emotional, but they should not be blind. AI can compare a property against recent transactions, quoted rates, rental trends, supply and infrastructure triggers. It can flag stretched pricing, weak yields, unrealistic claims of appreciation, and hidden risks. This does not replace human judgment; it improves it.

The fourth use case is transaction intelligence. India’s real estate journey is fragmented across offers, tokens, agreements, KYC, home loans, TDS, stamp duty, registration and transfers. AI can create a guided workflow where every stakeholder knows the next step, the required documents, the pending risks, and the timeline.

AI Pitfalls: Things to Consider

But AI alone is not enough. A chatbot fed bad data will only make its advice sound more polished. The moat is not the model; it is the combination of data access, verification loops and execution. AI must be integrated with brokers, developers, regulators, lenders, lawyers, and on-the-ground operators. Otherwise, it remains a search tool, not a real estate operating system.

India already has some building blocks. RERA created a regulatory foundation. Digital India has expanded identity, payments and document infrastructure. Land records are being digitised. IndiaAI Mission reflects the government’s intent to build domestic AI capability. The missing layer is interoperability: verified property data, authenticated broker and developer records, transaction histories, standardised documents, and APIs that allow trusted private players to build consumer-facing intelligence on top.

India vs. Dubai: Striking Similarity or Opposite Ends?

Dubai’s advantage is not that it has eliminated brokers or made real estate fully digital overnight. Its advantage is that the ecosystem rewards clarity. The regulator is visible. The transaction trail is formal.

Investor communication is structured. India can do the same, but on an Indian scale. The opportunity is different. Dubai is a global city-state market. India is a continent-sized, multi-city, multi-language, multi-regulator market. A Dubai-like ecosystem in India will not be one central portal. It will be an AI layer that understands local micro-markets while enforcing common standards of verification, disclosure and accountability.

The biggest shift will be in the broker’s role. In the old model, the broker’s value was access: “I know what is available.” In the AI-first model, access becomes less defensible. The broker’s value shifts to trust, negotiation, service quality and execution. The best brokers will be amplified, while those who rely on opacity will find it harder to survive.

Conclusion

So, can India create a Dubai-like AI-based real estate ecosystem? Yes, but only if AI is treated as infrastructure rather than an ornamental accessory. The goal should not be another portal with smarter search. The goal should be a trusted transaction layer where inventory is real, advice is accountable, documents are clear, costs are transparent, and buyers can move from intent to ownership with confidence. Dubai showed what trust can do for real estate. India now has the chance to show what trust plus AI can do at scale.