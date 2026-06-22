From payments to platforms: Building India’s financial nervous system

By- Vadivelan Sivanantham – Chief Innovations – NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL)

There is a moment in the evolution of every major industry when the competitive paradigm shifts. Financial services in India are at that moment now.

The last decade was defined by digitisation, bringing payments online, extending basic financial access to hundreds of millions of Indians, and putting essential services on mobile screens. While that chapter was remarkable and necessary, it is now coming to an end. What comes next is about building intelligent, interoperable infrastructure.

A kind of Infrastructure that does not merely move money, but expands access, participation, and opportunity for every Indian regardless of where they live or how they transact.

The Gap That Persists

Despite extraordinary progress, a structural gap remains at the heart of Indian financial services. Innovation has concentrated in metros and Tier 1 cities, among digitally confident consumers, within institutions large enough to absorb the cost of proprietary technology stacks. While a merchant in Tier 3 India, a first-generation borrower in a small town, a micro-enterprise owner managing cash flow on a feature phone are often left behind. The ecosystem is advanced at its edges but fragmented at its core.

The majority remain largely underserved not because solutions do not exist, but because the infrastructure to deliver those solutions reliably, affordably, and at scale has not been fully built.

This is the problem that purpose-driven central entities like NBBL are working to solve. Technology must always be driven by purpose rather than fascination and in India, the purpose could not be clearer.

Interoperability as the Foundation

Interoperable digital platforms are not designed as standalone financial products. They are connectors enabling consumers to manage financial obligations seamlessly, businesses to interact with counterparties efficiently, and the broader ecosystem to operate on shared and trusted digital rails.

This effectively translates into the ability for even the smallest entities to participate in digital ecosystems without building complex technical infrastructure. What once required bespoke integrations can now be achieved through shared frameworks, drastically reducing the cost and complexity of participation. Interoperability is not a feature but an entire value proposition. When institutions and innovators operate on shared rails through open APIs and standardised data protocols, value compounds across the network rather than accumulating inside silos.

This evolution is fundamentally powered by data acting as a continuously flowing stream across interoperable systems, governed by trust, consent, and transparency. Shared digital infrastructure also reduces the cost of innovation itself, enabling startups and ecosystem partners to focus on solving real customer problems instead of rebuilding foundational capabilities that already exist.

Every new participant strengthens the network for everyone else. Barriers to entry fall and the cost of serving a customer in Tier 2 or Tier 3 region drops to a level where inclusion becomes not just a social mission, but a commercially compelling reality.

For India, digital infrastructure is both an economic accelerator and a nation-building opportunity.

AI and Intelligence at Ecosystem Scale

Interoperability creates the rails, while Artificial intelligence determines what those rails can carry.

AI is already being embedded in how enterprises approach fraud detection, transaction risk, and operational decision making. The near-term roadmap shows the industry moving toward making financial interactions truly context-aware.

A transaction is no longer just a payment; it has become a contextual data point. For example, a bill evolves from a static request into a dynamic financial insight, enabling consumers to view itemised obligations, anticipate future outflows, and make better financial decisions in real time.

The ambition is to build a financial services ecosystem that adapts to individual behaviour rather than relying on broad demographic assumptions. This would mean equal contextual relevance for both a salaried professional in Bengaluru and a seasonal agricultural worker in Bihar.

What the Platform Must Deliver

As digital participation expands, the governance frameworks surrounding data exchange become as critical as the technology itself. Trust, in an ecosystem of this scale, is the infrastructure beneath the infrastructure.

At this scale, trust is based on performance. Payments cannot hesitate when they matter the most. Security and resilience cannot be compliance afterthoughts and must be engineered into the architecture from the ground up. Observability across the ecosystem must give institutions, regulators, and consumers full visibility into how the system is performing on their behalf. A platform that performs flawlessly in a metro and degrades in a Tier 3 district is not inclusive infrastructure.

The Ecosystem Opportunity and Way Ahead

India’s financial services landscape sits at a genuine inflection point. The regulatory foundations are strong and the appetite for innovation across the ecosystem is deeper than perhaps anywhere else in the world. Moreover, the market, in both its scale and its unmet need, presents a nation-defining opportunity.

No single organisation can build infrastructure of this consequence alone. What the next phase requires is more coordinated investment in open, interoperable, AI-powered central platforms and to build through collaboration rather than competition.

The future of India’s financial ecosystem will be built on shared infrastructure, shared intelligence, and shared purpose. The real opportunity ahead is not just to scale systems, but to scale trust, participation, and economic mobility across every segment of society.

That future is already being built, and its success will depend on how we, collectively, choose to build it while ensuring it remains inclusive.