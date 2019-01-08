CES 2019: Intel says it’s developing AI chip in collaboration with Facebook

Intel Corp has said at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to put the final touches on a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip in the second half of this year.

The chips are Intel’s gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market, but will face competition from similar chips from Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services unit.

