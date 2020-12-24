Cognizant acquires Inawisdom to modernise data with AI, ML

Read Article

Information technology company Cognizant on Monday announced to acquire UK-based Inawisdom, a privately-held AI, machine-learning, and data analytics consultancy, for an undisclosed sum.

This marks Cognizant’s ninth acquisition in 2020. The company has invested more than $1.1 billion this year alone for acquisitions in areas like data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, Cloud and Internet of Things (IoT).

A premier consulting partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inawisdom will further accelerate Cognizant’s innovation on data modernisation and intelligent decision-making, it said in a statement.

“Cognizant and Inawisdom’s clients will benefit from our shared, deep relationships with AWS and our combined expertise with AI, machine learning, cloud, and data analytics,” said Malcolm Frank, President, Digital Business, Cognizant.

Inawisdom focuses on delivering cloud-native, full-stack solutions leveraging proven consulting methodologies and an analytics and machine learning platform built using AWS.

“As a committed and proven expert in AI and machine learning, we are excited to join Cognizant and build on Inawisdom’s unique combination of accelerators and skills,” said Neil Miles, CEO, Inawisdom.

“Being part of Cognizant provides access to a wider, global network of AI and machine learning professionals, and a wealth of new capabilities that will expand our joint service offerings for successful data transformation”.

Inawisdom has developed the Rapid Analytics and Machine Learning Platform (RAMP), based on AWS cloud technology, to provide a continually evolving and reusable code repository and accelerate AI-driven business outcomes.

Using RAMP, coupled with its own Agile consulting approach, Inawisdom helps clients across multiple use cases from enhancing supply chain efficiency to improving customer service and reducing operating costs, often achieving results within weeks.

“Cognizant and Inawisdom joining forces is a win for our customers, and we look forward to the industry and data science capabilities the Cognizant team will be able to offer our customers,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organisation, AWS.

Founded in 2016, Inawisdom has operations in the UK and the Netherlands.

–IANS

