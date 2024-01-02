Express Computer

Increased adoption of our GenAI approach to transform businesses: Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree

By Atreyee Chakraborty
In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, shares insights into the organisation’s journey. Chaturvedi highlights the success driven by around 90,000-strong workforce, active cross-selling through the Focus 100 program, and strategic partnership enhancements. Despite economic challenges, Chaturvedi discusses their engagement in around $4.5 billion worth of large deals, especially in banking and insurance. Emphasising cost control, data importance, and the synergy between engineering and digital experience DNAs — Chaturvedi positions the combined entity called LTIMindtree as a compelling alternative. The conversation also touches on the excitement surrounding LTIMindtree’s approach for Gen AI, with Chaturvedi envisioning its transformative impact on businesses across verticals.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Atreyee Chakraborty
