Exclusive Video Interview with Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI Mindtree

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, shares insights into the organisation’s journey. Chaturvedi highlights the success driven by around 90,000-strong workforce, active cross-selling through the Focus 100 program, and strategic partnership enhancements. Despite economic challenges, Chaturvedi discusses their engagement in around $4.5 billion worth of large deals, especially in banking and insurance. Emphasizing cost control, data importance, and the synergy between engineering and digital experience DNAs — Chaturvedi positions the combined entity called LTIMindtree as a compelling alternative. The conversation also touches on the excitement surrounding LTIMindtree’s approach for Gen AI, with Chaturvedi envisioning its transformative impact on businesses across verticals.

