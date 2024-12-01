Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence AI  »  How Marico’s Digital Leap is Shaping Its Future

How Marico’s Digital Leap is Shaping Its Future

Artificial Intelligence AIExclusivesInterviews
By Srikanth RP
0 13

Under the leadership of Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer, Marico has adopted a data-driven AI framework to identify emerging consumer trends, enhance inventory management, and optimize supply chain operations. By leveraging tools like Generative AI, predictive analytics, and GitHub Copilot for in-house coding, Marico has improved workflows, streamlined processes, and achieved cost efficiencies. Advanced MarTech tools and AI-driven quality control further enable the company to stay ahead of market trends and maintain product excellence.

As Marico continues to innovate with technologies like image-based analytics and machine learning, Vrijesh shares insights into how these initiatives are shaping the company’s operations and preparing it for the future.

Some edited excerpts:

Could you walk us through Marico’s digital transformation journey? What were some of the key objectives, and how did you approach aligning technology with Marico’s broader business goals?
We embarked upon our digital transformation journey in 2019. Anchoring on a data-driven AI framework, we have redesigned our overall IT strategy, in line with our product and marketing outlook from a consumer-centric perspective. We are far better positioned to identify emerging consumer trends.

Deployment of Digital technologies have enabled us to provide more granular and accurate forecasts, improve inventory management and ensure product traceability. Investments in AI/ML technologies have led to cost optimisation, improving decision-making and greater agility in responding to market dynamics and consumer demands. Our foray into Gen AI has helped improve market insighting, efficient workflows, faster turnarounds and employee engagement. We continue to make efforts to build strong digital and analytical capabilities that enable real-time, data-driven decision making to power Digital at Marico.

What are some of the recent digital initiatives undertaken by Marico, and what has been the impact?
We are actively utilizing tools such as GenAI productivity assistants to explore their potential. We have also been leveraging GitHub Copilot for a while, which has proven valuable for our in-house coding projects. Additionally, by leveraging AI-powered predictive analytics, we are optimizing supply chain operations from inventory management to logistics planning, thereby ensuring timely delivery, minimizing costs, and enhancing overall efficiency.

Further, we are exploring a combination of generative AI and traditional machine-learning techniques to enhance our image-based use cases. Our extensive use of data analytics helps identify new trends and enhance existing products. We also employ various MarTech tools to capture emerging trends and market sentiments, enabling us to remain ahead of the curve.

How does Marico leverage advanced analytics to understand consumer preferences? Could you share examples of how data-driven insights have shaped product or marketing strategies?
We use data analytics extensively to identify new trends. Next-gen analytical tools & platforms are explored to capture emerging trends and sentiments. This data is then analyzed to uncover patterns and insights about market dynamics, consumer preferences, and potential opportunities. These insights are shared with various functions, enabling them to stay ahead of trends and adapt our strategies accordingly. This integrated approach allows us to remain competitive and responsive in a fast-changing market.

Recognizing the immense potential of AI, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our consumers. With AI-powered predictive analytics, we’re revolutionizing supply chain operations by enhancing inventory management and logistics planning – to accelerate delivery times, lower costs, and improve overall performance.

Moreover, we are exploring technologies such as computer vision and machine learning to automate quality processes and detect defects, ensuring compliance and maintaining the highest standards of product quality. This holistic integration of AI across our operations is driving transformative growth.

AI-driven quality control is transformative. How has Marico incorporated AI to ensure consistent product quality, and what measurable improvements have resulted?
The convergence of AI assisted Code generation, review & corrections, marks a pivotal moment in app development, where complexity yields to accessibility, creativity, and efficiency. This convergence enables companies to swiftly adapt to market demands, innovate their product offerings, and enhance user experiences like never before. AI amplifies capabilities, enabling companies to harness data insights for personalized user experiences, predictive analytics, and smarter decision-making. We are investing in technologies that allow us to better understand and anticipate market needs, ensuring our products and services remain relevant and innovative. By leveraging AI, and other emerging technologies, we aim to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and maintain our competitive edge in the market.

As Marico continues its digital evolution, what future trends or technologies are you most excited about exploring to further enhance Marico’s market position? Can you also share with us some of the future digital initiatives planned?
As we continue our digital evolution at Marico, we look forward to exploring future trends and technologies that will further solidify our market position. We’re keenly watching advancements in GPU led computing, Gen-AI, and machine learning, which will enable us to be more effective across all the functions. We are relentlessly raising the digital quotient across the value chain to make Marico future-forward. By innovating, incubating, and scaling, we are fast-tracking a digital culture throughout the organisation and are aligning our digital strategy with our business priorities to ensure that we win among evolving consumer aspirations and marketplaces.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image