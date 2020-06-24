India needs to revolutionise drug research with AI: Dassault Systemes

Read Article

As researchers and institutions the world over scramble to find a drug or a vaccine to fight Covid-19, 3Dexperience major Dassault Systemes hosted a virtual event to help advance the pace of discovery of new drugs and medicines and deliver holistic, superior patient and physician-centric experiences.

“The World After – From Things to Life” event focused on transforming and digitalizing the life sciences industry in India, which is undergoing core shifts in business processes and manufacturing operations to make it more agile and adaptable, and addressing challenges in pharma, biopharma, medical devices and patient care segments in the country.

“We intend to be a catalyst and technology enabler behind all the new opportunities evolving in the life sciences industry in India,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

“We want to bridge medical science and engineering into the domains of manufacturing of medical devices, to offering scientific applications on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for drug research, discovery and manufacturing, to simulating treatments,” he said in a statement.

The pharma segment of the event covered topics like digital continuity in the pharmaceutical industry, revolutionising the drug development process with artificial intelligence, design and development of SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors, optimising laboratories and leveraging knowledge to improve time to market.

“Dassault Systemes’ solution for quality control labs greatly reduced data input, transcription, and integrity validation efforts increased the overall productivity of the lab,” said Ashok Nayak, CIO, IPCA Laboratories.

The patient care segment in the event discussed “In-Silico in healthcare,” optimising efficacy and safety for medical devices, simulation-driven new product development (NPD), simulation for understanding the functional dynamics of the brain and therapeutic stimulations using AI.

Earlier this year, Dassault Systemes announced its strategic direction for the coming years, extending its focus from things to life.

“We want to transform how people are cured and help them live a better life,” said Deepak NG.

