India’s AI shift from pilots to performance; 47% of enterprises have multiple AI use cases live in production: EY-CII Report

India’s enterprise AI landscape has reached an inflection point. As per the EY-CII latest report, Is India ready for Agentic AI? The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026, nearly half of Indian enterprises (47%) now have multiple Generative AI (GenAI) use cases live while 23% are in pilot stage – marking a decisive shift from pilots to performance. Indian enterprises are demonstrating strong confidence by embedding AI into core business workflows to deliver measurable results. Notably, 76% of business leaders believe that GenAI will have a significant business impact, and 63% feel ready to leverage it effectively.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said, ““Our survey shows that corporate India has moved beyond experimentation. Nearly half the enterprises already have multiple use cases in production. For enterprises, the focus must now move from building pilots to designing processes where humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly. Enterprises that prioritize data readiness, model assurance, and Responsible AI will shape the competitive advantage of the decade.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, “The coming decade will be defined not only by the speed of AI adoption, but by the quality of its integration into India’s economic and social fabric. This transformation has the potential to add value to India’s growth story. While challenges around data readiness, governance and measurement persist, India’s AI journey is moving from pilots to performance.”

The investment paradox

Despite optimism, AI and ML investments remain modest in scale. More than 95% of organizations allocate less than 20% of their IT budgets to AI. Only 4% have crossed the 20% threshold, highlighting that while belief is high, funding for scaled AI transformation is still conservative. There is clear imbalance between conviction and commitment, which is becoming a defining factor in how quickly enterprises extract measurable returns from AI.

As organizations operationalize AI, the question of return on investment has taken center stage. The report highlights that enterprises are moving away from measuring AI success purely through cost reduction and productivity metrics, toward a five-dimensional ROI model encompassing time saved, efficiency gains, business upside, strategic differentiation, and resilience.

Speed of deployment: a key decision factor

Speed has become the new metric of competitive advantage in AI adoption. 91% of business leaders identified rapid deployment as the single biggest factor influencing their “buy versus build” decisions, underscoring a growing impatience to translate innovation into impact. Over the next 12 months, organizations are expected to focus their GenAI investments on operations (63%), customer service (54%), and marketing (33%) reflecting a clear shift from experimentation to embedding AI in core business functions that directly drive efficiency, experience, and growth.

OEMs and Startups central to execution

Partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and startups are becoming central to GenAI execution strategies, highlighting the growing importance of the startup ecosystem. Nearly 60% of organizations now co-innovate with startups, recognizing their role in driving innovation and speed. With 78% adopting hybrid models. Enterprises are moving away from in-house-only approaches to leverage the agility and experimentation that startups bring — making them essential for staying competitive in the GenAI race.

New workforce pyramid

64% of enterprises report selective workforce transformation in standardized tasks, but at the same time highlighted a persistent shortage of skilled AI talent (59%). While mid-office and innovation-led roles are expanding rapidly, enterprises are rebalancing their operating models around AI, creating what the report calls “AI-first architectures of work” a new working model where humans and machines collaborate to elevate decision-making, speed and precision.