India’s First Online AI-driven Career Predictive Test launched

Eduguy Career Predictive Test (ECPT) is now live after its grand global launch on 5th September, Teacher’s Day. Keeping in mind the prevailing pandemic and lockdown situation, the launch was conducted on the virtual platform. Dr. Suborno Bose, the CEO of Eduguy, launched the ECPT in the virtual presence of students, teachers and principals of prestigious schools and institutions of the world.

Conceptualised by Dr. Suborno Bose and his team and designed with the help of advanced technology and expertise at IBM, the ECPT promises to change students’ lives by helping them find positive direction based on their aptitude, interest and skills. “Sometimes children write all sorts of exams and choose something where they have qualified without thinking whether it is suitable for them or not. We want to change that mindset,” said Dr. Bose. “If someone’s skills is towards accounting, engineering, data science or cyber security, we want to give them suggestions and not force it upon them,” he added.

I think all of us have gone through that predicament, what is the right career, this would be an invaluable tool that would enable all these kids at least to get some guidance,” said Sandip Patel, the MD of IBM, India and South East Asia.

ECPT is the world’s most technologically advanced career prediction method designed by IBM, the leaders in AI and Deep Learning. The test helps students identify their own skills, aptitude and interests and therefore determine the right career option. Students can takes the test after Class VIII or can also choose to take it after Class XII.

The ECPT is a 120-minute test that includes three sections on Personality, Aptitude and Interest. Every test is independent and it is necessary to take all three tests together to get best results. The AI-driven application instantaneously shows results. ECPT is also effective for professionals considering a job change.

The ECPT Test can be taken at https://www.ecptonline.com/

