Kings XI Punjab Partners with Spektacom Technologies for Advanced Batting Analytics

Read Article

Spektacom Technologies and Kings XI Punjab have entered into a partnership to use Spektacom’s proprietary and patent pending PowerBat technology. The Spektacom PowerSticker will provide real-time batting analytics to Kings XI players for use in their individual and team practice sessions.

The PowerBat technology from Spektacom uses an ultra-lightweight credit card sized sticker that can be easily pasted on the back of the bat to get real time feedback on batting performance, including data on bat speed, impact location, twist, and power. It enables professional cricketers to measure, monitor, and enhance their performance continuously.

“The PowerBat technology enables players to bring in a completely new dimension to their match preparation and performance, by objectively measuring every shot played, in real time,” said Abhishek Binaykia, Chief Product Officer at Spektacom. “We are excited to be associated with the Kings XI franchise and look forward to working with the players to further enhancing their power hitting capabilities in IPL 2020”

“The data from Spektacom’s PowerBat technology helps our analysts and coaches maximize the outcomes from a cricketing shot, personalize player drills, and optimize batting techniques,” said Satish Menon, CEO at Kings XI. “We are able to derive great insights into how a batsman is playing different types of bowlers and bowling lengths, and use the technology to fine tune their batting skills.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]