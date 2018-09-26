IndusInd Bank launches voice-based banking services through Amazon Alexa

IndusInd Bank has always aimed at creating path breaking solutions by leveraging emerging technologies. In keeping up with this legacy, the Bank has launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Alexa Skill – ‘IndusAssist’ – that enables its customers to conduct financial and non-financial banking transactions on Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices using voice based commands. Alexa is a virtual assistant developed by Amazon, and is capable of voice interactions for music playback, booking cabs, ordering food, providing information and much more.

IndusInd Bank customers will need to undergo a one-time registration process for linking their bank details using the Alexa app on their smartphone. Post registration, all authentication and transaction requests will remain voice-based, thus offering a more intuitive banking experience to customers. They will now be able to recharge their mobile phones, pay credit card bills and so on by voicing out simple commandments like “Alexa, ask IndusAssist to recharge my mobile number”, “Alexa, ask IndusAssist to pay my credit card bill”.

Using voice based approach, IndusInd Bank aims to empower its customers for initiating voice-based banking transactions such as fund transfer, bill payments, recharges, account information with ease and efficiency. All the transactions done through this medium are completely safe and secure, following the 2-factor authentication guidelines prescribed by the regulator.

Speaking about this tie-up, Mr. Ritesh Raj Saxena, EVP & Head – Savings, Digital & Payments Business, IndusInd Bank said, “Like Amazon, we pride ourselves in driving client experience around consumer technologies. The integration of our chatbot “IndusAssist” with Alexa is our attempt at taking banking beyond the banking channels to the Internet of Things. While most of the banks have used text based chatbots for enabling daily transactions, we have continued our legacy of being an innovative bank by providing these services over voice as a medium of choice. With Alexa’s easy to use voice service backed by Amazon’s rigorous security framework, we are confident of offering our common clients the best banking experience, on the move.”

