Purdue and Infosys partner to offer cybersecurity training for business professionals

With cyberattacks increasingly becoming more sophisticated and more expensive for corporations, Purdue is bringing together its world-class cybersecurity faculty and staff to deliver education and training activities to 2,000 global Infosys employees.

Infosys, is partnering with Purdue University to provide intensive cybersecurity training for up to 2,000 employees over the next two-and-a-half years.

The costs of cyberattacks continue to skyrocket for corporations: According to the online news site for cybersecurity professionals, CSO, in 2017, individual cyberattacks cost corporations an average of $1.7 million each. According to Bloomberg, malicious cyber activity cost an estimated $59 billion to $109 billion in the United States alone in 2016.

In 2017, Purdue was named as the top cybersecurity university by CyberDegrees.org, a Washington, D.C.-based publisher of informational websites on higher education.

Suresh Garimella, Purdue’s executive vice president for research and partnerships and the Goodson Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering, said the partnership will benefit more than just the two parties.

“Infosys is a known around the world for its work advising and staffing corporations,” Garimella said. “Through their work, cutting-edge information on how to best counter cyberthreats will be distributed to countries around the globe. Infosys is a leader in training its employees with the most up-to-date information about emerging technologies and threats, and Purdue is excited to work alongside Infosys to deliver a robust cybersecurity education program focused on their needs. We see this as filling a market need – to continuously upskill, and reskill the professional cyber domain workforce in the foreseeable future.”

The training will include topics such as malware analysis, tracing a threat using various tools and forensic analysis.

The cybersecurity partnership reflects Infosys’ commitment to providing the best information to its customers and to providing lifelong educational opportunities for its employees, said Srikantan Moorthy, executive vice president and global head of education training and assessment at Infosys.

“Purdue is famous worldwide for its work in cybersecurity, and we are proud to partner with this leading American university to provide our employees with these in-demand cybersecurity skills,” he said

“This strategic alliance with Purdue will enhance Infosys’ ability to attract and recruit top local talent, enable us to further develop a culture of lifelong learning and entrepreneurship, as well as fuel new ideas that will help our clients improve all that they are already doing.

Garimella said Infosys is taking a proactive approach to what is generally recognized as a significant threat to corporations.

“Many corporations talk about providing lifelong educational opportunities, but not that many are able to execute those plans in a way that’s effective. Here, Infosys is taking a very pro-active approach.”

