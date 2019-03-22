Infosys and French Open team up for digital innovation

Infosys and Roland-Garros Grand Slam tennis tournament, also called the French Open, announced a three-year strategic technology partnership. The partnership aims to re-imagine the tennis experience for the fans and the players globally, according to a statement.

The collaboration is aimed at enriching the game by providing fans, players and coaches with a completely new experience, leveraging Infosys’ expertise in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, mobility, virtual and augmented reality, the statement said.

Bernard Giudicelli, President of the French Tennis Federation, said, “We are truly delighted that Infosys has joined us as a partner of Roland-Garros. This partnership centres around digital innovation, a key pillar of the tournament, and will offer tennis fans an even richer experience. We are convinced that Infosys will help us deliver the tournament’s digital transformation objectives to ensure Roland-Garros remains at the cutting edge of technology.”

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “Roland-Garros stands for its rich history and culture and today Infosys is proud to become a part of this heritage. We’re excited to partner with Roland-Garros to showcase how digital technologies can enhance the boundaries of this tournament by leveraging data, insights and digital experiences.

“We are committed to help Roland-Garros further expand its global following in the physical and the virtual world powered by digital innovation where fans and players alike can experience game-changing innovations,” Rao said.

As part of this partnership, Infosys and Roland-Garros will work on several new digitally enabled experiences such as re-imagined fan experience powered by data and analytics, empowering players and coaches with the power of artificial intelligence and Roland-Garros fan engagement amplified with virtual reality and augmented reality.

