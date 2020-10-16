Intel and CBSE Set New Guinness World Record; Deliver Virtual Lessons on Artificial Intelligence to 13,000 Students in 24 Hours

Read Article

Intel and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today achieved a new Guinness World Records title for the most users to take an online artificial intelligence (AI) lesson in 24 hours. The record was set after delivering a virtual lesson focused on demystifying the impact of AI and key considerations around its use to 13,000 students from class 8 and above between October 13th and 14th. The training was part of the ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium organized by Intel and CBSE.

Shweta Khurana, Director – APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at Intel said, “Intel remains committed to working with the ecosystem to help unlock the profound and pervasive societal benefits of AI. Our collaboration with CBSE has so far led to several milestones in nurturing AI-readiness in the country, including the roll-out of an AI curriculum for students; setting up focused AI Skills Labs in the country; and skilling facilitators across CBSE schools. The ongoing AI For Youth Virtual Symposium is yet another platform for students and teachers to be a part of an exponential wave of innovation and learn from local and global experts. The enthusiastic response to the virtual AI lesson from students across the country that helped set a record with Guinness World Records shows India’s youth is engaged and eager to explore and innovate.”

While governments worldwide are working on creating comprehensive national AI strategies to create sustainable, inclusive and positive impact on citizens, industries and overall societies; the AI skill crisis is recognized as the biggest barrier for wider adoption and growth. Intel and CBSE under Ministry of Education have been working together to help close this gap by increasing the pace of AI integration in India’s education system.

The AI For Youth Virtual Symposium being held from October 13th to 17th is a part of this continued effort to enable India’s youth to learn AI readiness skills, gain an immersive experience and witness AI social impact projects created by their peers. The inauguration of the symposium saw Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Honorable Minister of Education, launch over 200 multi-disciplinary AI integrated lesson plans in a digital format to enhance teaching and learning across classes 6 to 12. Each of these lesson plans has been written by teachers who are subject matter experts in their domain and forerunners in incorporating AI tools to help students gain holistic knowledge in an experiential and enjoyable manner, as per guidance set out in the National Education Policy 2020. These lesson plans will be hosted on DIKSHA, the Ministry of Education’s national digital platform for school education.

Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director, Trainings and Skill Education, CBSE, Ministry of Education, Government of India said, “Artificial Intelligence continues to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future, with the potential to leapfrog India’s digitalization journey. It is more important than ever to cultivate AI-readiness in the country by empowering India’s students with the right skillset and mindset as early in their learning journey as possible. I congratulate CBSE and Intel on their commitment to nurturing the right AI-related skillset and mindset among school students under the AI For Youth program, and setting a world record along the way.”

The AI For Youth Virtual Symposium is seeing participation from students (class 8 and above), principals and teachers from across the country. Attendees are able to access sessions with national and international speakers to hear diverse perspectives on the transformational power of AI, building digital readiness and democratizing emerging technologies. They can also interact with presenters, join in the experiential zone and attend live webinars.

The symposium is part of the all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit taking place from October 12th to 16th. The summit has been brought together by Intel India in collaboration with the industry, academia and government, to offer a deep dive into leveraging AI to solve problems at population scale.

