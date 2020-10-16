Intuit India launches virtual coding competition

Read Article

Intuit India, announced the launch of their first-ever virtual coding challenge called ‘Intuit Circles Codeathon’. The four-week challenge is aimed at providing a platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startups to build on Intuit’s robust technology platform and catapult their innovation journey while helping small businesses prosper. ‘Intuit Circles Codeathon’ is open to idea-stage and SaaS startups with a solution to build on a trusted open-source platform for markets across the globe.

Harnessing the growing potential of the SaaS ecosystem, Intuit India has embarked on a journey to provide an opportunity for tech startups to solve real-world problems that small businesses are facing today and use it as a springboard to achieve scale. Leveraging Intuit’s trusted Intuit QuickBooks accounting platform APIs as a foundation for developers to seamlessly build critical solutions, startups can equip themselves with the right tools and work towards unlocking prosperity.

Small businesses are struggling with ubiquitous pain points, key to their survival. With COVID-19, there is a greater sense of urgency in solving them than before. Through the Intuit Circles Codeathon, startups can pick from 6 key problem statements to resolve and integrate their solutions on the Intuit QuickBooks platform. Problem statements for startups include getting access to more customers and subject matter experts, seamless process for payments and raising capital, following compliance and effective hiring of talent.

“The Indian SaaS ecosystem has reached a revenue of $3.5 billion as of March 2020 and is growing at 30% CAGR. This is the right time to build on the untapped potential, collaborate with India’s startup ecosystem and create new technology solutions together. At Intuit, our mission of Powering Prosperity around the World and our strategy of becoming an AI-driven expert platform puts us in a unique position to solve the most pressing customer problems. By leveraging the power of technology and our open platform, we believe the Intuit Circles Codeathon can democratize opportunity and prosperity for all, including startups and small businesses. We look forward to experiencing the innovation capabilities of the startups and use our 35+ years of industry experience to guide them to do impactful work.” said Sanket Atal, MD, Intuit India.

“Through the Intuit Circles Codeathon, we want to partner with startups to architect and scale their solutions globally. They can leverage Intuit QuickBooks’ cutting-edge platform, which can empower them to seamlessly build their solutions and solve the wide array of problems faced by small businesses. We are keen to see the innovations that come out of our first edition of Intuit Circles Codeathon, and learn from shared experiences in solving our customers’ biggest pain points, leveraging principles of design thinking, platform innovation and more.” added Anshuman Kumar, Director – Global Brand & Corporate Communications, Intuit.

The Intuit team will invite five shortlisted startups to a virtual pitch session and declare the top three winners on December 8th. The startups will get access to a dedicated team of Intuit and industry experts to partner with on their integration and innovation journey. Moreover, the participants will become a part of the Intuit Circles’ virtual community of 2500+ startups and experts where they can connect, network, learn and grow with each other

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]